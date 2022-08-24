Disney+ temporarily takes down Avatar prior to sequel release

James Cameron’s 2009 science fiction hit Avatar has been taken off of Disney+ temporarily as the movie’s sequel nears release.

The original movie will return for viewers to watch in theatres in 4K HDR on September 23rd before Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16th later this year.

The 2009 Avatar will reportedly have a limited two-week run in movie theatres, and will return to Disney+ before Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16th, sources confirmed to Variety. The original Avatar is, however, still available to rent via YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.

It’s been 12 years since the original Avatar was released, and it still retains its spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time, with $2.847 billion USD (roughly $3.694 billion CAD) at the global box office, and only time will tell if its sequel can replicate the same level of success.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Variety