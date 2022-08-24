Pokémon teams with Mini for its concept electrical vehicle

Pokémon has teamed up with a surprise company: Mini.

The automaker is producing a new Pokémon-themed model of its electric Mini Concept Aceman car. The vehicle company showed off this special variant during Gamescom Opening Night Live on Tuesday.

The hatchback offers a futuristic neon look with an LED gaming concept. The trailer shows off the electric vehicle with Pikachu on an OLED display and visual effects that extend along the dashboard. You can also fire up the built-in mobile cinema, which uses an integrated exterior projector, and you can watch your favourite Pokémon movie.

Here’s Mini’s official description of the Pokémon car:

Playfulness has always been in our blood at Mini, and we want to embrace gaming and the people who make it what it is.

We cherish the never-ending joy of playing, so stay tuned for updates, because we’re ready to PLAY ON.

Mini x Pokémon is the first step, but you don’t even have to wait for a second one. To help those who can’t make it to gamescom enjoy the features of the Mini Concept Aceman, we’ve created the MINIverse, an interactive 3D world where you don’t just drive the Mini Concept Aceman, you are the Mini Concept Aceman. Forget passively looking at photos or videos, and experience the car in this new interactive world. – Reads the company’s website.

You’re also supposed to be able to connect your gaming console to the car, but Mini doesn’t give any details about this. Maybe you’ll be able to play Pokémon Violet and Scarlet in your car.

To be clear, Mini didn’t make a new car for Pokémon but has instead stylized its Mini Concept Aceman.

Source: Mini