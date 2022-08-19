The first season of See is available for free until August 29

Ahead of the launch of Season 3 of See, Apple TV+ has made the entire first season free until August 29th.

The entire first season of #SEE is available to watch for free for a limited time, where available, now until August 29th on Apple TV+ https://t.co/ob2XpCzClo Don’t miss the Season 3 premiere on August 26th. pic.twitter.com/61dZIJMjQ6 — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) August 19, 2022

The third and final season of the Jason Momoa-led series hits on August 26th. The eight-episode conclusion will continue weekly until October 14th, 2022.

Alongside Momoa, See stars Sylvia Hoeks, Hera Hilmar, Christian Camargo, Archie Madekwe, Nesta Cooper, Tom Mison, Olivia Cheng, Eden Epstein, Michael Raymond-James, David Hewlett and Trieste Kelly Dunn.

Apple TV+ is available in Canada for $5.99 a month.

Source: Apple TV+