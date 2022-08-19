The Sandman gets new two-part bonus episode

The Sandman is Netflix’s most recent fantasy series about the Endless of Dreams. The series focuses on Morpheus as he journeys across the dreaming and waking worlds.

From the mind of Neil Gaiman, a two-part bonus episode of THE SANDMAN, featuring the stories "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" and "Calliope," is now streaming only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0z71QUNStG — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) August 19, 2022

When the show first appeared on Netflix, it had a 10-episode season, but Netflix has surprised viewers with an 11th bonus episode. This two-part eleventh episode is called A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.

This episode is pretty cool as it includes both 2D and 3D animations.

“We endeavoured to make the animated version of ‘A Dream of a Thousand Cats’ as mesmerizing and hypnotic as we could by utilizing the magic of real oil paintings on canvas,” explains Hisko Hulsing, the director and production designer of the episode. “We combined the paintings with classically drawn 2D animation, based on realistic 3D animation of telepathic cats in order to create a trippy world that feels both grounded and dreamy at the same time. Untold Studio’s in London created the breathtaking 3D animation of the cats. The wonderful 2D animation, oil paintings and stylizing were all done at Submarine Studio’s in Amsterdam.”

This episode features Canada’s Sandra Oh, Michael Sheen, James McAvoy, David Tennant and the creator of The Sandman, Neil Gaiman.

Source: Netflix