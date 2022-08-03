PlayStation’s Summer Sale part two is live now

Part two of PlayStation’s Summer Sale promotion goes live today, with over 2,212 items, including games, add-ons and bundles, on sale.
Check out some of the notable deals from the sale below:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for PS4: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition for PS4: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Cyberpunk 2077 for PS4 and PS5: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- FIFA 22 for PS4: $13.59 (regularly $79.99)
- Gran Turismo 7 for PS4: $52.79 (regularly $79.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 and PS4: $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga PS4 & PS5: $59.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part II for PS4: $26.74 (regularly $53.49)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 & PS5: $38.99 (regularly $64.99)
You can check out the complete list of games on sale on the PlayStation Store. It’s worth noting that the deals expire on Wednesday, August 17th.
Source: PlayStation