PlayStation’s Summer Sale part two is live now

The deals expire on Wednesday, August 17th

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Aug 3, 20227:00 PM EDT
Part two of PlayStation’s Summer Sale promotion goes live today, with over 2,212 items, including games, add-ons and bundles, on sale.

Check out some of the notable deals from the sale below:

You can check out the complete list of games on sale on the PlayStation Store. It’s worth noting that the deals expire on Wednesday, August 17th.

Source: PlayStation

