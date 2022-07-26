‘Bora Purple’ Samsung Galaxy S22 to launch on August 10

Samsung has announced a new Galaxy S22 colour, ‘Bora Purple.‘

The word “Bora” means “purple” in Korean, which means the colour variant is actually called ‘Purple Purple.’

The phone will launch in Canada on August 10th and starts at $1,099.99.

What’s weird with this colour variant is that the phone already comes in ‘Violet’ and ‘Gold Pink.’ Violet sort of leans towards a pink colour variant with a gold pink camera bump, whereas Bora is definitely a lot more “purple” than the violet option.

Previous rumours indicate that the Z Flip 4 and Buds 2 Pro will also launch in Bora Purple on August 10th.