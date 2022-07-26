Nintendo knocks 24 percent off select games with 12-month Switch Online bundles

Prime Day saw a great deal on Nintendo Switch Online and game bundles and the offer is back in action today.

There are five games involved in the savings and if you buy one of the following $79.99 games you’ll score a free one-year Individual Nintendo Switch Online membership, which saves you $24.99.

Note that this is the base version of Switch Online, which includes online multiplayer access and a number of digital NES and SNES games. The Switch Online Expansion Pack is an additional membership that includes N64 and Sega Genesis titles.

Source: Amazon Canada