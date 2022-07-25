Google Pixel 6a rumoured suffer from fingerprint scanner security issue

Google’s Pixel 6a doesn’t launch until later this week on July 28th. That said, a few people that were able to get their hands on the mid-range device early are reporting experiencing significant issues with the smartphone.

According to Reddit post from user ‘Joszeph’ and a YouTube video from ‘Geekyranjit,’ the Pixel 6a’s fingerprint sensor seems to unlock for anyone who uses the device. If true, this is a significant problem and serious security issue.

Google hasn’t officially addressed the problem yet, and it’s important to note that this could be just a pre-launch bug that will be fixed via a day-one update.

It’s also worth noting that MobileSyrup’s Jon Lamont didn’t run into this problem during his time with the Pixel 6a.

Source: Reddit (Joszeph), YouTube (Geekyranjit) Via: Android Authority