iRobot Prime Day Deals save up to 40 percent on vacuums

If you’re into robots and dislike cleaning, then you should hit up these iRobot Prime Day Deals in Canada. There are four up for the taking, with a minimum savings of 34 percent all the way up to 40 percent. These deals will only be around for a couple days and could save you some serious time this summer (and beyond).
Below are all of the offers:
- Roomba 692 – Regular Price: $419.99 – Prime Day: $249.99 CAD – Savings: $170.00 (40% off)
- Roomba e6 – Regular Price: $499.99 – Prime Day: $329.99 CAD – Savings: $170.00 (34% off)
- Roomba i7+ – Regular Price: $999.99 – Prime Day: $649.99 CAD – Savings: $350.00 (35% off)
- Braava jet m6 Black – Regular Price: $649.99 – Prime Day: $399.99 CAD – Savings: $250.00 (38% off)
