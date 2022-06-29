New on Hayu: July 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

New this July

Living with a Serial Killer: Season 2 (July 10th)

Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 9 (July 11th)

Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 7 (July 12)

Snapped: Season 31 (July 18th)

Mastermind of Murder: Season 2 (July 18th)

The Real Housewives of Durban: Season 2 (July 30th)

Films

Barb Wire (July 1st)

Wild Child (July 1st)

The Five Year Engagement (July 8th)

Intolerable Cruelty (July 8th)

Head over Heels (July 15th)

Lucy (July 15th)

The Break Up (July 22nd)

Wimbledon (July 22nd)

Get Him to the Greek (July 29th)

Nocturnal Animals (July 29th)

Continuing Series