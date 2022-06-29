fbpx

New on Hayu: July 2022

By Dean Daley @thedaleydean
Jun 29, 20228:00 AM EDT
Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.

For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.

New this July

  • Living with a Serial Killer: Season 2 (July 10th)
  • Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 9 (July 11th)
  • Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 7 (July 12)
  • Snapped: Season 31 (July 18th)
  • Mastermind of Murder: Season 2 (July 18th)
  • The Real Housewives of Durban: Season 2 (July 30th)

Films

  • Barb Wire (July 1st)
  • Wild Child (July 1st)
  • The Five Year Engagement (July 8th)
  • Intolerable Cruelty (July 8th)
  • Head over Heels (July 15th)
  • Lucy (July 15th)
  • The Break Up (July 22nd)
  • Wimbledon (July 22nd)
  • Get Him to the Greek (July 29th)
  • Nocturnal Animals (July 29th)

Continuing Series

  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 14 (Mondays)
  • Mathis Family Matters: Season 1 (Mondays)
  • The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip: Ex Wives Club: Season 2 (Tuesday)
  • Watch What Happens Live: Season 9 (Tuesday-Saturday)
  • Celebrity Game Face: Season 3 (Wednesday)
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (Thursday)
  • The Real Housewives of Dubai: Season 1 (Thursdays)
  • Southern Charm: Season 8 (Fridays)
  • Chrisley Knows Best: Season 9 (Fridays)
  • The Bachelorette Australia: Season 7 (Fridays)
  • Murdered by Morning: Season 2 (Sundays)

