New on Hayu: July 2022

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly and continuing series weekly.
New this July
- Living with a Serial Killer: Season 2 (July 10th)
- Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 9 (July 11th)
- Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 7 (July 12)
- Snapped: Season 31 (July 18th)
- Mastermind of Murder: Season 2 (July 18th)
- The Real Housewives of Durban: Season 2 (July 30th)
Films
- Barb Wire (July 1st)
- Wild Child (July 1st)
- The Five Year Engagement (July 8th)
- Intolerable Cruelty (July 8th)
- Head over Heels (July 15th)
- Lucy (July 15th)
- The Break Up (July 22nd)
- Wimbledon (July 22nd)
- Get Him to the Greek (July 29th)
- Nocturnal Animals (July 29th)
Continuing Series
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 14 (Mondays)
- Mathis Family Matters: Season 1 (Mondays)
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girl Trip: Ex Wives Club: Season 2 (Tuesday)
- Watch What Happens Live: Season 9 (Tuesday-Saturday)
- Celebrity Game Face: Season 3 (Wednesday)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 12 (Thursday)
- The Real Housewives of Dubai: Season 1 (Thursdays)
- Southern Charm: Season 8 (Fridays)
- Chrisley Knows Best: Season 9 (Fridays)
- The Bachelorette Australia: Season 7 (Fridays)
- Murdered by Morning: Season 2 (Sundays)