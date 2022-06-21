Samsung’s Smart Tag + 2 Pack is on sale for $50 off

If you live in Samsung’s ecosystem of devices, this could be an offer right up your alley.

The South Korean tech giant’s Galaxy Smart Tag + 2 pack is currently on sale in Canada for $49, a $50 discount off its previous price of $99.99.

If you only need one Galaxy Smart Tag, it’s on sale for $27.50 off its previous price of $54.99.

Similar to Apple’s AirTag, Samsung’s Smart Tag is designed to help you keep track of items like keys, suitcases, backpacks and more while you’re on the go.

You can find all of the offers in Samsung’s Store.

Image Credit: Samsung

Sources: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals (tekguy26)