Overwatch 2’s second beta to arrive on June 28 on console

Activision Blizzard is releasing a new beta for Overwatch 2 on June 28th, following the game’s PVP beta for PC in April 2022.

The Overwatch 2 beta will launch on June 28th on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. Sign-ups for the beta will be available on June 16th, followed by more details on the game.

#Overwatch2 Beta begins June 28 🎮 PC & Console

👑 Junker Queen & a New Map

✋ Sign-Ups & more details coming June 16 pic.twitter.com/XPJOhfeVjE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 14, 2022

In addition, the beta has teased two features: a new character called Junker Queen and a new map.

On October 4th, Overwatch 2 will be available “in early access” on PVP on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Image credit: Activision Blizzard

Source: Activision Blizzard