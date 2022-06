Staples Canada offering $80 off on 45mm and 41mm Apple Watch Series 7

Staples Canada is currently offering an $80 discount on both the 45mm and 41mm Apple Watch Series 7.

Check out the Apple Watch Series 7 deals below:

As of the time of writing, it appears as though the estimated delivery time of Staples Canada is around seven days.

Those eager to pick up either model at a discount should do so before June 14th. As the site indicates, this offer expires on June 14th at 11:59 PM ET.

Source: RedFlagDeals Via: Staples