Nintendo’s Switch Joy-Con controllers are compatible with iOS 16

Apple’s iOS 16 update brings Nintendo Switch Joy-Con support to Apple’s iPhone.

After being updated to Apple’s new mobile operating system (OS), both the Switch Pro and Joy-Con controllers will work with the iPhone, according to an image posted on Twitter by MacRumors contributing editor Steve Moser.

The image shows the framework for iOS 16, which appears to feature code related to the Switch’s left and right Joy-Con controllers.

Nintendo Switch JoyCon and Pro controller support coming to iOS soon? #iOS16 pic.twitter.com/nLfLXDH1km — Steve Moser (@SteveMoser) June 6, 2022

Another photo released by app developer Riley Testut features the Switch Pro controller connecting through Bluetooth and mentions customizable controls. iOS 16 Joy-Con compatibility has also been confirmed by Nat Brown, an engineering manager at Apple.

Back in 2021, Apple added support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers to iOS 15, so this isn’t the first time the tech giant has brought third-party gamepad support to its smartphone.

For all of the Apple news from WWDC 2022, follow this link.

Sources: @SteveMoser, @natbro, @rileytestut Via: The Verge