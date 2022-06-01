Vidéotron adds personalized in-store services for business customers

Vidéotron has launched a new personalized service for businesses at its retail locations.

The business counter will cater to the company’s franchise partners, offering business customers tailored services, including managing their mobile services or offering newer services like cloud communications and corporate networking.

The business counter is available in 36 of Vidéotron’s 124 retail stores. The figure will grow to 58 by the end of the year.

“The new Vidéotron stores with business counters have account managers on-hand who can offer the full complement of business telecom solutions and provide entrepreneurs with personalized and convenient service on the spot,” France-Éliane Nolet, Vidéotron’s vice-president of business revenues and retail network, said.

