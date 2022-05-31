Apple adds first Canadian city to Fitness+‘ ‘Time to Run’

Apple has added Vancouver to Apple Fitness+’ ‘Time to Run’ feature.

Time to Run aims to encourage users to run more consistently by offering a route that highlights some of most notable locations in select cities.

According to the feature’s description, Time to Run Vancouver will include the following:

“Striking a harmonious balance between big-city life and the great outdoors, Vancouver makes for an idyllic running destination. Coach Sherica specifically designed this interval run for broad appeal with a mix of easy and hard intensities, and rounded out by an all-Canadian playlist including Drake, Michael Bublé, The Weeknd, Tegan and Sara and more, to get your heart pumping.”

Time to Run Vancouver includes a scenic running route along the False Creek Seawall and passes the city’s well-known Science World. Other notable Time to Run cities include London, U.K. Miami Beach, Florida, Brooklyn, New York and more.

Apple Fitness+ costs $12.99 per month or $99 per year. The service is compatible with the Apple Watch Series 3 or later.