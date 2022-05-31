Fujifilm’s new hybrid X-H2S camera costs $3,200 in Canada and aims to do it all

Fujifilm’s new flagship X-series camera, the X-H2S, is full of notable improvements over previous flagships like the X-H1 and the X-T4. Alongside the new camera, the brand also revealed several new lenses.

The Japanese camera giant is touting the new camera’s APSC X-Trans 5 sensor. It’s the first new APSC Fuji sensor in a while, and its new 40 photos per second shutter time, open gate (3:2) 6.2k and 14 stops of dynamic range, add up to an excellent camera on paper. This means that it shoots photos fast enough for sports photographers and should be versatile enough for videographers shooting at any level. Anyone who needs to make horizontal and vertical content simultaneously will understand how great open gate shooting is too.

The new camera can also record for up to 90 minutes, according to Fujifilm, but DP Review suggests that the camera can last much longer than that. It also shoots 4K/120fps with a 1.6x crop. This is a bit more than most were hoping, but unlocking the ability to get such slow frame rates at high resolution is a welcome improvement for many Fujifilm shooters.

One of the main promises of the X-H2S is its new autofocusing system. Sony has been crushing the autofocus game for the past few years, so this could be Fuji’s chance to step up. I shoot MobileSyrup content on a Fujifilm X-T3 camera, and it’s workable, but an autofocus improvement is high on my list of things I wish my camera did better.

The X-H2S offers a low light system that, by contrast, is faster, smarter and able to work in lower-light conditions. The new camera has subject detection autofocus, so you can set it to lock on cars, people, animals, and more. Fujifilm even says that it uses AI to understand hairlines, glasses and other facial features. This is notable because the autofocus on my camera goes nuts when I wear glasses; therefore, this could help a lot when filming myself.

Fujifilm calls this a hybrid camera, but a lot of the improvements are focused on video. For example, you can get a fan attachment to let your record for longer; there’s a full HDMI port and capabilities to record F-Log, ProRes RAW and Blackmagic RAW externally. From experience, most Fujifilm X cameras can capture stunning images and have incredible film simulations, and I expect the new sensor on the X-H2S to be even better.

It also appears to be Fujifilm’s largest X-series camera. It looks similar in size to the new Panasonic GH6, which is not to say that it’s massive, but it’s larger than an X-T4.

Other new features include an LCD screen on the top to see all of your camera settings at a glance and support for both UHS-II SD cards and CFX Express type B cards.

The camera will hit the market in early July for $3,200. The battery grip will cost $515, and the cooling fan rings in at $260.

The new lenses

Two new lenses are also released soon, and a few others have been announced for later.

The biggest new lens is a powerful 150-600mm telephoto zoom lens that should be useful for birdwatchers and sports photographers. With an F/5.6-8 aperture, photographers will need to boost their ISO slightly in low light situations, but the long zoom compression should provide excellent subject isolation.

It also has weather resistance, a silent linear autofocus motor and a focus limiter.

This bad boy goes on sale in July for a suggested retail price of $2,550.

The new 18-120mm is targeted at video shooters and has a new power zoom function with minimal focus loss and exposure shifts while moving. This is huge and will allow for more precise filmmaking than many of the company’s other lenses. There is one major issue with this lens, though: it only stops down to F/4, which means it’s not going to offer the best bokeh. Regardless, the incredibly versatile range of this lens is bound to make it a must-have for travellers.

Fujifilm also included a new lens design to minimize focus breathing and a new focus drive system that’s designed to be used with the X-H2S and will provide superior performance.

The lens retails for $1,150 and will hit store shelves in September of 2022.

Spent some time with some new gear in Death Valley. Let me tell you all about my experience with the new @FujifilmX_US #XH2s and XF150-600mm lens! https://t.co/BJFJ5UEgVR pic.twitter.com/NaUINkPIlg — bryanminear 📷🚀🌘 (@bryanminear) May 31, 2022

In its product road map, Fuji revealed that three new lenses on the horizon. The highlight among them is the 56mm F/1.2 which is just supposed to be a solid, fast prime lens.

More interestingly, the company touts a 30mm F/2.8 macro as the perfect walk-around lens covering a wide range of photo-taking opportunities.

The final new lens is an 8mm F/3.5 prime that will likely be a more accessible way to get ultra wide content out of your Fuji camera. The only other first part Fuji lens that goes that wide is the 8-16mm F/2.8 which costs $2,000.