Huawei Watch GT Runner is now available in Canada

Huawei has announced that its new Watch GT Runner will now be available in Canada. To celebrate the launch, the Watch GT Runner will be available in Canada via Amazon starting at $398.99 on May 30th.

Until June 19th, if you purchase the GT Runner you’ll get a free Huawei Scale 3 smart scale.

The Watch GT Runner sports a two-week battery life, and up to seven days of battery life in heavy battery usage scenarios. The smartwatch sports Huawei TruSeen 5.0 heart rating monitoring technology with accurate dynamic heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

Additionally, it features TruSeen 5.0+ technology for monitoring running data and shares it to third-party apps through Huawei Health App.

The device also features GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and has built-in Dual-Band Five-System GNSS position chip with a suspended hidden antenna.

The Watch GT Runner is powered by HarmonyOS 2.1 and is compatible with Android and iOS.