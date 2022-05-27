Samsung Galaxy XCover 6 Pro spotted in Google Play listing

MySmartPrice has spotted a new XCover device listing on the Google Play Console that mentions the Galaxy XCover Pro 2 by a different marketing name, the XCover 6 Pro.

Samsung’s Galaxy XCover smartphones are the company’s rugged handsets that offer MIL-STD 810 and IP68 ratings.

Based on the listing, the XCover Pro 2 is expected to include 6GB of RAM and featurea Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset. The handset will reportedly feature four cores clocked at 2.4GHz and four cores with a clock speed of 1.8GHz with an Adreno 642L GPU.

Additionally, the device is rumoured to feature a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution. Further, it will run Android 12 out of the box with the OneUI 4 skin.

It’s likely that Samsung will make an official announcement regarding the XCover Pro 2 in the coming weeks.

Image Credit: MySmartPrice

Source: MySmartPrice