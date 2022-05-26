Get a free Galaxy Watch 4 when you purchase a Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 or S22 Ultra from Samsung

Samsung Canada is currently offering a free Galaxy Watch 4 (Bluetooth) when you purchase a Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘nonikhanna.’

Valid until July 7th, the $329-$369 (40mm and 44mm)-valued watch is free with the purchase of the above-mentioned devices in-store and online.

According to Samsung, “For purchases made on samsung.com/ca, you must add the Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (non-classic, non-LTE) of your choice to your cart, together with any Galaxy ZFlip3, Galaxy ZFold3, or Galaxy S22Ultra smartphone,” whereas “For purchases made at Samsung Experience Stores, the price of your chosen bonus Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth (non-classic, non-LTE) will be automatically removed from your invoice at the point of sale, when purchased together with a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, or Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone.”

The promotion is limited to one free Galaxy Watch 4 per person.

Additionally, Samsung’s trade-in promotion is still live, which can be paired with the Galaxy Watch Promotion.

Learn more about the deal here.

Source: Samsung Via: RedFlagDeals