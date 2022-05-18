PlayStation’s Extended Play sale offers up to 70 percent off nearly 700 games

PlayStation’s ongoing ‘Extended Play’ sale offers up to 70 percent off on hundreds of PS4 and PS5 games.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $39.99 (regularly $99.99)

Deathloop Deluxe Edition (PS5) — $53.24 (regularly $106.49)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $40.19 (regularly $66.99)

Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $99.99)

Life is Strange Remastered Collection (PS4) — $34.76 (regularly $53.49)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition (PS4) — $31.99 (regularly $79.99)

NBA 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle (PS4 and PS5) — $30.88 (regularly $106.49)

Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition (PS4 and PS5) — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition (PS4) — $13.99 (regularly $69.99)

The Extended Play sale ends on May 25th. The full list of deals can be found here.

It’s worth noting that the ‘Deal of the Week’ also runs until May 25th and offers 25 percent off the meme-worthy Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Image credit: Ubisoft