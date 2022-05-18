Amazon goes live with Father’s Day tech deals

Father’s Day is just over four weeks away on Sunday June, 19th, but this hasn’t stopped stopping Amazon from promoting new tech deals.
Below is a selection of some of the retailer’s best offers:
- New Apple AirPods Pro for $274.99
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ Laptop for $299
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $148
- Apple MagSafe Charger for $54
- Jabra Elite 3 in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $99.99
- Apple Watch SE for $369
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Mystic Black 128GB Android Tablet for $759
- HP OfficeJet Pro 8025e All-in-One Wireless Color Printer for $279.98
- HP OfficeJet 250 All-in-One Mobile Printer for $589
- Garmin Forerunner 245 for $366.61
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4 44mm Black Aluminum for $369
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $699
- Jabra Elite 45h for $129
- JBL GO2 Ultra Portable Waterproof Wireless for $39.98
- Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer for $119
- ASUS Chromebook C204EE Rugged & Spill Resistant Laptop for $179
- JBL Endurance Peak II Waterproof True Wireless for $129
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada