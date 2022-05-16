fbpx
Kendrick Lamar’s new album tops 2022’s Apple Music first-day streams

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers is Lamar's fifth studio album

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
May 16, 20227:04 PM EDT
Pulitzer prize winner and the 2014 Grammy snub Kendrick Lamar released his fifth studio album Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers on Friday, May 13th, and in pure Kendrick fashion, his music is already setting records.

Apple announced via Twitter that Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers broke the streaming service’s worldwide record for the most first-day streams for a record released in 2022.

Apple didn’t reveal  the album’s complete streaming numbers:

“When Kendrick Lamar popped up on two tracks from Baby Keem’s The Melodic Blue (“range brothers” and “family ties”), it felt like one of hip-hop’s prophets had descended a mountain to deliver scripture. His verses were stellar, to be sure, but it also just felt like way too much time had passed since we’d heard his voice. He’d helmed 2018’s Black Panther compilation/soundtrack, but his last proper release was 2017’s DAMN. That kind of scarcity in hip-hop can only serve to deify an artist as beloved as Lamar. But if the Compton MC is broadcasting anything across his fifth proper album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, it’s that he’s only human.”

Check out the new album here.

Source: @AppleMusic

