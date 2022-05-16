fbpx
News

Smartphones, SD Cards, portable chargers all on sale from Amazon Canada

By Ian Hardy @inkblotca
May 16, 20228:47 AM EDT
0 comments

Let’s start off the week on the right foot! Following up on the weekend deals from Amazon Canada, the online retailer has unloaded some new discounts on tech.

Below is a complete list of some of the top deals:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments