Wireless headphones and earbuds on sale from Amazon, including Apple, Samsung, Beats and Bose

There are plenty of deals today for wireless Bluetooth headphones and earbuds from Apple, Samsung, Bose, Beats, and Sennheiser.
With the housing market, stock market, crypto market are all tanking, this might be a great time to shut all the noise out and buy some tools to plug your ears.
Here’s a list from Amazon Canada:
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $213.64 (save $36.31)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $148 (Save $11)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 for $409 (Save $70)
- Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphone for $199.95 (save $129.99)
- Apple AirPods Max for $689.98 (save $99.99)
- (Renewed) Apple AirPods Pro for $239.91 (Save $89.09)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless for $318.95 (Save $80)
- (Refurbished) Apple AirPods 2 for $139.91 (Save $10)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $189.99 (Save $10)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $139.99 (Save $60)
- Beats Fit Pro for $237.48 (Save $12.51)
- JBL Tune 230NC for $89.98 (Save $10)
- LG Tone Free FN4 for $72.99
- Soundcore by Anker Life P3 Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $99.99 ($15 coupon)
- Anker Soundcore Life P2 True for $59.99 (Save $15 coupon)
- Soundcore by Anker Life P2 Mini for $49.99 (Save $6 with coupon)
