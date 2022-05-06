Check out these Nintendo Switch game deals from Best Buy

Best Buy currently has several top Nintendo Switch titles, with the likes of Immortals Fenyx Rising, NBA 2K22, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered and more up to 63 percent off, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘JoJoCan.’

Check out the deals below:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

NBA 2K22: $19.99 (regularly $29.99)

Ring Fit Adventure: $74.99 (regularly $99.99)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Complete Edition: $29.99 (regularly $54.99)

Sonic Colors Ultimate: $34.99 (regularly $49.99)

Super Mario Party: $54.99 (regularly $79.99)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection: $39.99 (regularly $49.99)

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $29.99 (regularly $79.99)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania: $29.99 (regularly $49.99)

Life is Strange: True Colors: $54.98 (regularly $79.98)

Persona 5 Strikers: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

Burnout Paradise Remastered: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)

It’s worth noting that the titles mentioned above have different ‘sale end’ date. Make sure to check until when a specific title is on sale if you’re going to sit on the idea of purchasing.

Find the full deal list here.

