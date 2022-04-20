Massive Master Chief holograms appear around the world to promote Halo TV show

Have you ever wondered what Halo’s Master Chief would look like as an 18m (60ft) hologram? Well, now is your chance.

Paramount+ launched the uniquely towering ad in several cities, including Toronto, on Sunday, April 17th.

Each hologram display weighs 24 tons (roughly 21,772kg/48,000lbs) and features 126m of hologram gauze to display the image.

While it’s likely that the hologram was only visible from specific angles for a very short period, the shot of Master Chief standing beside Toronto’s iconic skyline is undeniably pretty cool.

Other cities where this rather tall Master Chief is available include Mexico City, Mexico, Sao Paulo, Brazil and Sydney, Australia.

Though it’s great to see the Halo series finally translated to the small screen, I find Paramount+’s take on the franchise difficult to watch because, as a long-time fan of the series, it just doesn’t feel like Halo. It’s more like a low-budget, Sci-Fi channel TV show closely tied to the iconic video game series.

Paramount+ costs $5.99/month in Canada and offers a seven-day free trial. It’s also worth noting that those subscribed to Microsoft’s $16.99/month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service can get 30 days of Paramount+ for free.

Image credit: Paramount+

Source: Mental Floss