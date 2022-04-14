Elon Musk offers $43 billion to take Twitter private

Elon Musk wants to take Twitter private, and he’s willing to pay $43 billion to make it happen.

On Thursday, the billionaire filed official documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. He’s offering to pay $54.20 a share in cash, a deal he says shareholders will “love.”

Musk’s Twitter saga started earlier this month when a filing showed he purchased 9.2 percent of Twitter in March. He was set to join the social media giant’s board of directors before pulling out.

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk says in the most recent filing.

I made an offer https://t.co/VvreuPMeLu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

In a message posted on the platform, Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal provided no specifics on why Musk pulled out but believed the decision was “for the best.”

Musk’s recent filing provides a little more detail for his thought process, doubting how the company currently runs.

“Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

This is Musk’s only offer, and he states he will not be “playing the back-and-forth game.” He will reconsider his position as a shareholder if the offer isn’t accepted.

Image credit: Dan Taylor/Heisenberg Media

Source: U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission via Bloomberg