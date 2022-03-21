Costco currently has the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale

If you’ve been looking to pick up Apple’s October 2021-released Apple Watch Series 7, Costco Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale.

The online retailer has the 41mm and 45mm size of the watch listed for $508.99 and $549.99, respectively. For reference, the same watch variants are currently listed on Best Buy for $529.99 and $569.99, respectively.

“If you’re rocking an older Apple Watch or are interested in upgrading from the Apple Watch SE, the Series 7 is a great package,” reads MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s Apple Watch Series 7 review, where he gave the wearable an 8/10 rating.

Costco has the watches available in ‘Green,’ ‘Starlight,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Red’ and ‘Midnight’ colourways. Follow the links to check out the 41mm and 45mm listings.

It’s worth noting that you need to be a Costco member to view the product’s full pricing and colours, let alone buy it.

Source: Costco