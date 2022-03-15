What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late March 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Microsoft adds games to its service in two different waves and now the company has revealed what’s coming out in the second half of March.

Notably, EA and Codemaster’s F1 2021 and FoamPunch’s upcoming Shredders are among the new Game Pass titles.

Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 17th

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 17th

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) – March 22nd

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 22nd

Norco (PC) – March 24th

F1 2021 (Console) – March 24th

Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S) – March 29th

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31st

And, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on March 31st:

Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

