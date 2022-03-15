fbpx
Resources

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late March 2022

EA's F1 2021 lands on Game Pass on March 24th

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 15, 202210:36 AM EDT
0 comments

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service. Microsoft adds games to its service in two different waves and now the company has revealed what’s coming out in the second half of March.

Notably, EA and Codemaster’s F1 2021 and FoamPunch’s upcoming Shredders are among the new Game Pass titles.

  • Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – March 17th
  • The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 17th
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) – March 22nd
  • Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 22nd
  • Norco (PC) – March 24th
  • F1 2021 (Console) – March 24th
  • Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S) – March 29th
  • Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31st

And, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on March 31st:

  • Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, and PC)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in betaGame Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Furthermore, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for streaming (which Xbox refers to as ‘Cloud’) to mobile devices and browsers. On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as subscriptions to Xbox Live Gold and EA Play.

Find out what came to Game Pass in early March here.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox

Comments