Telus expands community boards in Western Canada

Telus has expanded its community boards in Western Canada to connect youth with the resources and tools they need.

Boards make recommendations on allocating grants and other funding to charities and community programs.

Telus is expanding its Manitoba-focused board to include Saskatchewan and renaming it to Telus Manitoba and Saskatchewan Community Board. The expansion will support 900 communities.

Expanding in Saskatchewan means Telus has a board serving every province in the country.

The company is also expanding its Vancouver board to include coastal communities. It’s now called the Telus Vancouver and Coastal Community Board.

The board supports 36 communities across Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast and Sea to Sky corridor, including Squamish, Whistler, Gibsons and Sechelt.

The Telus Thompson Okanagan Community Board is expanding into the communities of Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Prince George, Quesnel and Cranbrook, to support 76 communities in Northern B.C.

The board is renamed Telus Interior and Northern B.C. Community Board to reflect the expansion. Michael J. Ballingall, Senior Vice President of Big White Ski Resort, serves as the chair.

“With this exciting new expansion, the Telus Interior and Northern B.C. Community Board will be able to support nearly triple the number of grassroot organizations across the region,” Ballingall said in a statement. “Every time the community board comes together, we make our communities stronger by ‘giving where we live’ to registered charities throughout the region.”

