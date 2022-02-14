fbpx
Amazon Daily Deals discount PC and smart home accessories

Save up to 30 percent on select HyperX PC peripherals and up to 26 percent on select Corsair PC components

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Feb 14, 202211:26 AM EST
Amazon Canada has discounted several PC and smart home accessories along with a bunch of charging and networking supplies as part of its ‘Daily Deals’ promotion.

Check out all the deals below:

Save up to 35 percent on eufy Security Camera and Video Doorbell

Anker PowerCore 10000 PD Redux, 10000mAh Power Bank USB-C Power Delivery (18W) Portable Charger for iPhone 11/11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / 8 / X/XS Samsung S10, Pixel 3/3XL, iPad Pro 2018, and More: $55.99 (regularly $69.99)

Save up to 20 percent on Anker Charging Accessories

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), HD streaming device: $49.99 (regularly $59.99)

Save up to 36 on Blink Smart Home Security Doorbells and Cameras

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with Alexa: $39.99 (regularly $69.99)

Save on Select ASUS Devices

Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7-inch Display, ages 3-7, 16 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Save up to 22 percent on TP-Link range extenders

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision: $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

Save up to 20 percent on Bose Personal Portable Speakers

All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) | Smart speaker with clock and Alexa | Twilight Blue: $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

Save up to 26 percent on select Corsair PC components

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls): $64.99 (regularly $74.99)

Save up to 30 percent on select HyperX PC peripherals

Beelink Mini PC GK35 with Intel Processor N3350(up to 2.4GHz) Windows 10, 4G DDR3/64G eMMC Mini Computer: $186.15 (regularly $219)

Save up to 36 percent on select JBL Audio

HDMI Cable 0.5meter, 4K HDMI Lead-Snowkids 18Gbps HDMI 2.0 Cable 4K@60Hz, 3D Support, Ethernet Function, Video 4K UHD 2160p, HD 1080p, 3D – (for Fire TV, for PS3/4, for Netfilx): $13.24 (regularly $15.58)

Save up to 29 percent on select Corsair PC peripherals

Lexar 128GB USB Stick, USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB A & USB C Flash Drive up to 100MB/s, Type-C Thumb Drive Swivel Design, Jump Drive for USB3.0/USB2.0, Memory Stick for Android Device/Phone/Tablet/Laptop/PC: $22.94 (regularly $26.99)

Save on Select Acer Products

All-new Echo (4th Gen) | With premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa | Glacier White: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Save up to 30 percent on Razer products

UnionSine 500GB Ultra Slim Portable External Hard Drive USB3.0 HDD Storage Compatible for PC, Desktop, Laptop, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS4(Black) HD-006: $42.91 (regularly $53.99)

Kodak Mini 2 Retro 2.1×3.4-inch Portable Instant Photo Printer, Wireless Connection, Compatible: iOS, Android & Bluetooth, Real Photo, 4Pass & Lamination Process, Premium Quality – Yellow – 60 Sheets: $113.04 (regularly $169.99)

Soundcore by Anker Life Q20+ Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 40H Playtime, Hi-Res Audio, Soundcore App, Connect to 2 Devices, Memory Foam Earcups, Bluetooth Headphones for Travel, Home Office: $69.99 (regularly $84.99)

Logitech MX Ergo Wireless Trackball Mouse – Adjustable Ergonomic Design, Control and Move Text/Images/Files Between 2 Windows and Apple Mac Computers (Bluetooth or USB), Rechargeable, Graphite: $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Anker USB C Hub Adapter, 5-in-1 USB C Adapter with 4K USB C to HDMI, Ethernet Port, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, for MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, XPS, Pixelbook, and More: $59.49 (regularly $69.99)

Intel Core i5-10400F Desktop Processor 6 Cores up to 4.3 GHz Without Processor Graphics LGA1200 (Intel 400 Series chipset): $179.99 (regularly $225.99)

Image credit: Amazon

Source: Amazon

