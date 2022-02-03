Telus donates full cost of Black History Month rentals to Black Health Alliance

Telus is honouring Black History Month by donating the full cost of rental from its Black History Month collection up to $10,000 to the Black Health Alliance, a charity that aims to improve the health and wellbeing of Black communities in Canada.

The Celebrating Black History Collection is available to all Optik and Pik TV customers through Telus Video on Demand from February 1st to March 1st. It features a selection of films that star Black artists, such as Just Mercy, Harriet, I Am Not Your Negro and Selma. These rentals cost between $5 and $7.

Telus also has a curated selection of free titles from Telus originals, Storyhive, and YouTube playlists celebrating Black artists in Canada. You can watch these titles on the Community Connections on channel 345. Some of these films are produced by Canadian filmmakers like Dance Like Everybody’s Watching, produced by Simone Blais, The Walk On produced by Marshall Lee, and more.

Source: Telus