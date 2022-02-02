fbpx
Gaming

PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice sale offers up to 60 percent off hit games

Save on Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, Deathloop, Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut and more

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Feb 2, 20225:10 PM EST
Final Fantasy VII Remake Cloud vs. Sephiroth

PlayStation has a kicked off a ‘Critics’ Choice’ on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 60 percent off acclaimed PS4 and PS5 titles.

See below for some of the most notable deals:

Altogether, there are 336 “items” featured in the sale (some are different versions of the same game) — you can see the full list here. Deals end on February 16th.

Image credit: Square Enix

