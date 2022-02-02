PlayStation’s Critics’ Choice sale offers up to 60 percent off hit games

PlayStation has a kicked off a ‘Critics’ Choice’ on the PlayStation Store, offering up to 60 percent off acclaimed PS4 and PS5 titles.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Alan Wake Remastered (PS4/PS5) — $31.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Death’s Door (PS4/PS5) — $20.24 (regularly $26.99)
- Deathloop (PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry 6 Standard Edition (PS4/PS5) — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) — $52.35 (regularly $93.49)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (PS4/PS5) — $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Hades (PS4/PS5) — $25.11 (regularly $33.49)
- It Takes Two (PS4/PS5) — $27.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4/PS5) — $38.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- NBA 2K22 (PS5) — $29.69 (regularly $89.99)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5) — $63.89 (regularly $89.99)
- Tales of Arise (PS4/PS5) — $55.99 (regularly $79.99)
Altogether, there are 336 “items” featured in the sale (some are different versions of the same game) — you can see the full list here. Deals end on February 16th.
Image credit: Square Enix