Amazon Canada discounts select Asus laptops up to 34 percent off

Amazon Canada currently has several Asus laptops on sale up to 34 percent off.
Not every Asus laptop is on sale, but those that are cover a nice range of prices and use cases, including Chromebooks, thin-and-light Windows laptops and powerful gaming laptops. Check out the offers below:
- Save 34 percent on the Asus Chromebook C403 with 14-inch screen, Intel Celeron, 32GB storage and 4GB RAM
- Save 19 percent on the Asus ZenBook Flip 14 Ultra convertible laptop with AMD R7-3700U, 512GB SSD and 12GB RAM
- Save 17 percent on the Asus Chromebook Flip C433TA-AB31-CA 2-in-1 with Intel Core m3-8100Y, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
- Save 12 percent on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 slim gaming laptop with 14-inch screen, Ryzen 7 5800HS, Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD
- Save 15 percent on the ROG Zephyrus G14 Anime Matrix gaming laptop with 14-inch 120Hz screen, Nvidia RTX 3060, Ryzen 9 5900HS, 32GB RAM and 1TB SSD
You can check out the Amazon Asus sale here.