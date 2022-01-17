Walmart calls dibs on the virtual shopping experience, files trademarks

Looking to get a headstart towards the future of shopping, Walmart has filed for seven trademarks that indicate that the retail giant wants to make the leap into its own metaverse and establish NFTs and crypto, as first reported by CNBC.

The trademarks, which were filed earlier in December 2021 suggest that Walmart also wants to make and sell virtual goods along with its own NFTs and a digital currency. The application reads, “Financial services, namely, providing a digital currency and a digital token of value for use by members on an online community via a global computer network.”

Trademark applications also encompass the scope of Walmart offering “physical fitness training services” and “classes in the field of health and nutrition,” which likely suggests that Walmart intends to offer AR/VR fitness sessions in its metaverse.

This comes soon after an old 2017 Walmart AR/VR shopping experience video resurfaced and went viral.

This is how Walmart envisions Shopping in the #Metaverse. Thoughts? 💭 pic.twitter.com/5l7KhoBse7 — Homo Digitalis (@DigitalisHomo) January 3, 2022

Further, according to Bloomberg, Walmart has also filed for trademarks for the terms “Verse to Home,” “Verse to Curb,” and “Verse to Store,” indicating that the company is calling dibs on a virtual shopping experience.

Walmart’s patents are listed under “Walmart Connect,” and can be found here.

It’s worth noting that these are just trademarks that haven’t yet materialized, and it’s currently unclear what Walmart is officially working on behind the scenes. If such a virtual shopping experience came to life in the near future, we can expect it to first be released in the United States, and then likely eventually in Canada.

Source: CNBC