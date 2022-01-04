Targus reveals backpack with Apple’s ‘Find My’ tracking built-in

Targus’ new Cypress Hero EcoSmart Backpack may look like a standard backpack, but there’s a twist.

The backpack features Apple’s ‘Find My’ technology built directly into it. This means that the device is able to leverage Apple’s network of billions of devices through Find My, allowing users to track its location directly through their iPhone or iPad.

On the other side of the spectrum, the backpack can also be used to track a lost iPhone thanks to a built-in button located inside the bag. Similar to the other backpacks in its EcoSmart line, Targus says that the Cypress Hero is made of roughly 26 recycled water bottles

To power its AirTag-like Find My tech, the Cypress Hero features a built-in battery that can be recharged via USB. It’s unclear how much the backpack will cost in Canada, but in the U.S. it’s priced at $149 USD (about $189 CAD). The Cypress Hero doesn’t currently have a specific release date but should drop in the spring/summer of 2022.

Alongside its new Find My compatible backpack, Targus also revealed a new USB-C Hybrid/Universal 4K Quad Dock and a UV-C LED Disinfection Light.

Image credit: Targus

Source: Newswire