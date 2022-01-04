Facebook’s 10-inch Portal Smart display is $130 off at Amazon

Facebook’s Portal smart video calling display is currently discounted on Amazon Canada’s website.
Below are all of the Facebook Portal deals:
- Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-inch (Black): now $119, was $249
- Facebook Portal Smart Video Calling 10-inch (White): now $119, was $165
- Facebook Portal Plus: now $290.54, was $379
- Facebook Portal TV Smart with your TV: now $135, was $169.72
Facebook’s Portal smart video calling displays allow users to easily video call with friends and family using Messenger and WhatsApp, even if they don’t have a portal.
The devices also feature Alexa built-in, which will let you control your smart home, listen to music, watch the news and more.
The products are on sale for a limited time.
Check out the sale, here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon