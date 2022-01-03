Amazon is currently offering Razer gaming accessories for up to 50 percent off

Several of Razer’s notable gaming accessories are currently on sale on Amazon’s website, ranging from headsets to gaming mice.
Discounts go so far as to slash 50 percent off some of the gaming accessory maker’s products.
Below are some of Amazon’s best deals on Racer products:
- Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset: now $39.99, was $69.99
- Razer Death Adder V2 Gaming Mouse: now $49.99, was $99.99
- Razer Viper Ultimate Lightest Wireless Gaming Mouse & RGB: now $99.99, was $199.99
- Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Microphone: now $49.99, was $69.99
- Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset: now $49.99, was $59.96
- Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: Uncompressed 1080p 60Fps: now $129.99, was $149.97
- Razer Huntsman Tournament EditionTKL Tenkeyless Gaming Keyboard: now $99.99, was $129.99
- Razer Nommo Chroma: Custom Woven 3 Glass Fiber Drivers: now $139.99, was $179.99
