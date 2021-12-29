Fortnite is down as Epic Games investigates an issue

If you were planning to spend some of your holiday time off playing Epic Games’ Fortnite, you’re out of luck — the game is currently down.

In a post to the ‘Fortnite Status’ Twitter account, Epic said it’s investigating the issue and that the game is “currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in.”

Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We'll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online. pic.twitter.com/B3wXvu5SL6 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 29, 2021

People have been experiencing issues with Fortnite as early as this morning, with several players reporting spotty connections or receiving messages saying they “do not have permission to play Fortnite.”

Some have also noted that the Epic Game Store is having problems, although those issues appear to have been resolved.

If you’re waiting to get back into Fortnite, you’ll likely want to keep an eye on the status Twitter account for updates.

Source: Fortnite Status (Twitter) Via: The Verge