Samsung gives a tiny teaser ahead of CES 2022

Samsung has released a bit of a teaser ahead of CES 2022.

The short video features aliens doing tasks behind a frosted window and ends with a sign saying “Together for Tomorrow.”

One of the aliens we see up close has a big S on it potentially meaning that we’ll see an S series smartphone at the event.

Samsung will likely unveil several different types of products at CES, potentially smartphones, laptops, smart home appliances and more.

The South Korean company will host its 2022 CES show at 9:30pm ET on January 4th at the Venetian’s Palazzo Ballroom in Las Vegas.

Source: Samsung