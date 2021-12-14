IBM to bring AI and hybrid cloud jobs to Nova Scotia

Technology corporation IBM has announced it will create hundreds of jobs in Nova Scotia.

The company is partnering with Nova Scotia Business Inc., an organization working to attract new businesses to the Atlantic province. The agreement will bring 350 jobs focusing on AI and hybrid cloud over the next five years.

The jobs will be based in the Nova Scotia Client Innovation Centre (CIC). IBM has CICs all over the world as part of its global network. Of its services, it offers to consult for businesses, enterprises, and governments focusing on digital transformation.

“The province has a globally recognised culture of innovation, and we are proud to be contributing to local economic growth by creating high-value jobs,” Dave McCann, from IBM Canada, said in a statement. “By significantly expanding our team, we will create more opportunities for Nova Scotians, and build capacity for IBM to help our clients as they seize a wide array of opportunities created by evolving digital technologies.”

IBM has an eight-year history with the province and has created academic partnerships with Dalhousie University and Nova Scotia Community College in the past.

Image credit: ShutterStock

Source: IBM