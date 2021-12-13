Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed crossover explores the ties between Odyssey and Valhalla

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed’s Crossover Stories explores the ties between Kassandra from Odyssey and Eivor from Valhalla, with the two characters travelling thousands of years to come face-to-face.

The first portion of the DLC, ‘Those Who Are Treasured,’ will be playable in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as a free download as long as you already own the base game. The Crossover Stories content in Odyssey will be playable after completing ‘Chapter 1,’ but Ubisoft recommends players finish the game first before diving in.

On the other hand, ‘A Fated Encounter’ is playable in Valhalla after you’ve unlocked Valka the Seer and reached settlement level four. In this part of the free DLC, Eivor and Kassandra meet up to stop an artifact from destroying the Isle of Skye.

It’s important to note that Odyssey’s Crossover DLC lets you continue as the character you initially selected, whether it’s Alexios or Kassandra. In Odyssey, you can also play as male or female Eivor, though Kassandra will always be a woman.

Assassin’s Creed Crossover Stories releases on December 14th, 2021. Alongside the Ubisoft Quebec and Montreal-developed Crossover Stories DLC, the developer also showed off Valhalla’s next significant expansion that is set to release next year, Dawn of Ragnorok.

As far as DLC packs go, Crossover Stories sounds rather interesting, and it’s impressive Ubisoft is releasing more free content for Odyssey several years after its release.

Image credit: Ubisoft