fbpx
Deals

Nintendo’s The Game Awards sale offers up to 30 percent off big Switch games

Save on games like Monster Hunter Rise, The Forgotten City and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Dec 9, 20212:01 PM EST
0 comments
Monster Hunter Rise

To coincide with The Game Awards on December 9th, Nintendo has kicked off a ‘Winner & Nominees’ sale on the eShop.

From the 9th to the 15th, you can save up to 30 percent on digital Switch games, including:

The full list of Winner & Nominees deals can be found here.

More information on The Game Awards, meanwhile, is available here.

Image credit: Capcom

Comments