Your Android device will soon remind you to reply to messages

We usually nudge people to get their attention. Now, Google is doing the same thing with its Android Messages app.

First seen in the development phase back in September, the ‘Nudge’ feature is meant to remind you of unread texts and messages you might have forgotten to reply to. Now, as XDA Developers points out, the feature is rolling out to some users.

Google Messages 10.8.260 adds nudges so you won't forget to reply to important conversations. H/T Nick Cipriani Grab the APK from @APKMirror https://t.co/kP9D1wqDzO pic.twitter.com/oBDEFqgtAl — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 30, 2021

According to XDA, the feature offers a couple of toggles, including the following:

Suggest messages to reply to: Messages you might have forgotten to respond to will appear at the top of your inbox.

Suggest messages to follow up on: Messages you might need to follow up on will appear at the top of your inbox.

Once the feature is live for you, you’ll see that messages you might have forgotten to respond to or messages that you might need to follow up on will appear at the top of your inbox.

While the feature doesn’t seem to be live for us at MobileSyrup, you can head to the Messages app, navigate to Settings -> Suggestions and check if there is a ‘Nudge’ option at the bottom.

You can also head to APKMirror to grab the latest Google Messages 10.8.260 beta build.

Via: XDA Developers