Sign up for YouTube Premium and get three months free

‘Black Friday’ is almost here, and YouTube wants to make it special with this Cyber Week offer.

Between now and December 6th, you can get three months of YouTube Premium for absolutely nothing. YouTube Premium includes ad-free YouTube and YouTube Music and gives you access to play media in the background and offline downloads.

It’s worth noting that the promotion is available to new users only, and if you’ve claimed a free trial in the past, your mileage for the current promotion may vary. Head to Youtube.com/Premium to claim your first three months off, post which, you’ll be charged $11.99 per month.

Image credit: YouTube

Source: Youtube