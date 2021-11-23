Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in December 2021

Microsoft’s Xbox has announced the four games that will be offered to Xbox Live Gold subscribers for free in December.
- The Escapists 2 (regularly $19.99) — Available November 1st to 30th (Xbox One)
- Tropico 5 – Penultimate Edition (regularly $31.99) — Available November 16th to December 15th (Xbox One)
- Orcs Must Die! (regularly $14.99) — Available November 1st to 15th (Xbox 360)
- Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet (regularly $9.99) — Available November 16th to November 30th (Xbox 360)
Xbox 360 titles that are available with Games with Gold can be played on Xbox One and Series S/X. Additionally, the Series X/S can also play Xbox One titles.
In Canada, an Xbox Live Gold subscription costs $11.99 for one month, $29.99/three months and $44.99/six months.
- Image Credit: Steam
Source: Xbox