Google’s 2nd-gen Nest Hub smart display is roughly 50 percent off at Best Buy

If you want a smart display and you’re already part of Google’s smart home ecosystem, this deal on the 2nd-gen Nest Hub is pretty unbeatable.

The display is down to just $69.99 at Best Buy in Canada, which is $60 off its usual $120 price tag. If you want to learn more about the pretty excellent smart display that also includes sleep tracking features, check out MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke’s review of the Nest Hub (2021).

You can buy the 2nd-gen Nest Hub from Best Buy for $69.99 here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.