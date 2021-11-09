Meta teams up with Canadian artist for Native American Heritage Month

Facebook Meta has teamed up with Canadian-based Indigenous artist Alanah Astehtsi Otsistohkwa (Morningstar) Jewell to make new global stickers for Instagram, Messenger, Messenger Kids, as well as one for Instagram Shops, in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

Those in Canada and all around the world can use Jewell’s stickers during the month from their sticker tray.

Meta says its initiative builds on its work to support Indigenous communities in Canada by making a “celebratory, respectful and empathetic environment.”

The symbols and themes in Jewell’s art derive from conversations she’s had with her global community of Indigenous creators on Instagram.

Jewell is an illustrator, painter and muralist and organizes local Indigenous Art Markets through @IAmKitchener on Instagram.