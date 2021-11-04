YouTube Music now offers free background listening in Canada

Canadian YouTube Music users can now listen to tunes in the background.

Google made the announcement last month, but the feature has now officially rolled out here.

With this update, you can continue to listen to YouTube Music while using other apps or when your phone’s screen is off.

This feature is available via YouTube Music’s free tier, meaning ads are supported. Otherwise, YouTube Premium, which includes YouTube Music Premium for ad-free music, is priced at $11.99/month.

In addition to background playback, the free YouTube Music tier does support continuous stations and shuffle and Google’s hands-free Assistant driving mode.

Via: Google Canada